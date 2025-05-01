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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is considered the prime mover of dorsiflexion at the ankle joint?
A
Gastrocnemius
B
Tibialis anterior
C
Soleus
D
Fibularis longus
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of dorsiflexion. Dorsiflexion refers to the movement where the toes are brought closer to the shin, decreasing the angle between the dorsum of the foot and the leg. This movement occurs at the ankle joint.
Step 2: Identify the muscles involved in dorsiflexion. The primary muscle responsible for dorsiflexion is the tibialis anterior, which is located in the anterior compartment of the leg. It plays a key role in lifting the foot upward.
Step 3: Review the functions of the other muscles listed in the problem. The gastrocnemius and soleus are part of the posterior compartment of the leg and are primarily involved in plantarflexion (pointing the toes downward). The fibularis longus is involved in eversion and plantarflexion, not dorsiflexion.
Step 4: Recognize that the tibialis anterior is the prime mover (agonist) for dorsiflexion at the ankle joint. It is the most active muscle during this movement and works in coordination with other muscles like the extensor digitorum longus and extensor hallucis longus.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the tibialis anterior, as it is the muscle primarily responsible for dorsiflexion at the ankle joint.
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