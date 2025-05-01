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Multiple Choice
Which bone serves as the insertion point for the triceps brachii muscle?
A
Radius
B
Humerus
C
Ulna
D
Scapula
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomy of the triceps brachii muscle. The triceps brachii is a large muscle located on the posterior side of the upper arm. Its primary function is to extend the forearm at the elbow joint.
Step 2: Learn the concept of muscle insertion. The insertion point of a muscle is the site where the muscle attaches to a bone that moves when the muscle contracts. For the triceps brachii, this is the bone involved in forearm movement.
Step 3: Identify the bones of the arm and forearm. The humerus is the upper arm bone, the radius and ulna are the two bones of the forearm, and the scapula is the shoulder blade.
Step 4: Recall that the triceps brachii muscle inserts on the olecranon process of the ulna. The olecranon is the bony prominence of the ulna at the elbow, which serves as the attachment site for the triceps brachii tendon.
Step 5: Confirm that the ulna is the correct answer because it is the bone that moves during forearm extension, facilitated by the triceps brachii muscle contraction.
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