Step 3: Examine the anatomical location of the listed muscles: - Latissimus dorsi: A large, flat muscle located on the back, inferior to the shoulder. - Pectoralis major: A chest muscle located anteriorly, not directly above the triceps brachii. - Biceps brachii: A muscle located anteriorly on the upper arm, not superior to the triceps brachii. - Deltoid: A triangular-shaped muscle that covers the shoulder joint and is located superior and proximal to the triceps brachii.