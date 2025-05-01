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Multiple Choice
Which shoulder muscle is located superior and proximal to the triceps brachii?
A
Latissimus dorsi
B
Pectoralis major
C
Biceps brachii
D
Deltoid
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by identifying the anatomical location of the triceps brachii. The triceps brachii is a muscle located on the posterior side of the upper arm, responsible for extending the elbow joint.
Step 2: Understand the terms 'superior' and 'proximal.' 'Superior' refers to a position above or higher in relation to another structure, while 'proximal' refers to a position closer to the point of attachment or origin (in this case, the shoulder).
Step 3: Examine the anatomical location of the listed muscles:
- Latissimus dorsi: A large, flat muscle located on the back, inferior to the shoulder.
- Pectoralis major: A chest muscle located anteriorly, not directly above the triceps brachii.
- Biceps brachii: A muscle located anteriorly on the upper arm, not superior to the triceps brachii.
- Deltoid: A triangular-shaped muscle that covers the shoulder joint and is located superior and proximal to the triceps brachii.
Step 4: Recognize that the deltoid muscle is responsible for shoulder abduction, flexion, and extension, and its anatomical position aligns with the description of being superior and proximal to the triceps brachii.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the deltoid muscle, as it is the only muscle listed that fits the anatomical criteria of being superior and proximal to the triceps brachii.
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