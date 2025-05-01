Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
Which muscle is responsible for adducting the shoulder and causing extension of the shoulder joint?
A
Pectoralis major
B
Latissimus dorsi
C
Deltoid
D
Biceps brachii
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the action described in the question. Adduction refers to the movement of a limb toward the midline of the body, and extension of the shoulder joint involves moving the arm backward, away from the body.
Step 2: Review the functions of the muscles listed in the options. For example, the pectoralis major primarily assists in flexion, adduction, and medial rotation of the shoulder, but it does not cause extension.
Step 3: Analyze the latissimus dorsi muscle. This muscle is responsible for adduction, extension, and medial rotation of the shoulder joint, making it the correct answer based on the described actions.
Step 4: Examine the deltoid muscle. The deltoid is primarily involved in abduction of the shoulder and assists in flexion and extension depending on the specific fibers activated, but it does not primarily adduct the shoulder.
Step 5: Consider the biceps brachii. This muscle is primarily involved in flexion of the elbow and supination of the forearm, and while it assists in shoulder flexion, it does not contribute to adduction or extension of the shoulder joint.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan