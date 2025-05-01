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Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures can be found in every skeletal muscle?
A
Adipose tissue
B
Blood vessels
C
Bone marrow
D
Cartilage
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the anatomy of skeletal muscle: Skeletal muscle is a type of muscle tissue that is attached to bones and is responsible for voluntary movements. It is composed of muscle fibers, connective tissue, blood vessels, and nerves.
Identify the role of blood vessels in skeletal muscle: Blood vessels are essential for delivering oxygen and nutrients to the muscle fibers and removing waste products like carbon dioxide. This is crucial for muscle function and energy production.
Eliminate incorrect options: Adipose tissue is primarily found in fat storage areas, not within skeletal muscle. Bone marrow is located inside bones, and cartilage is a type of connective tissue found in joints, not in skeletal muscle.
Confirm the correct answer: Blood vessels are present in every skeletal muscle to support its metabolic needs and ensure proper function.
Conclude that the correct structure found in every skeletal muscle is blood vessels, as they are integral to the muscle's physiology and survival.
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