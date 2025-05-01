Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
How do your arm muscles cause your forearm bones to move?
A
By generating electrical impulses that directly move the bones
B
By secreting fluids that lubricate and slide the bones
C
By expanding and pushing the bones away from each other
D
By contracting and pulling on tendons attached to the bones
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic anatomy of the arm: The arm muscles, such as the biceps brachii and triceps brachii, are connected to the forearm bones (radius and ulna) via tendons. Tendons are strong, fibrous connective tissues that attach muscles to bones.
Learn the mechanism of muscle contraction: Muscles contract by shortening their fibers. This occurs when actin and myosin filaments within the muscle cells slide past each other, a process powered by ATP and triggered by signals from the nervous system.
Recognize the role of tendons: When a muscle contracts, it pulls on the tendon attached to it. Tendons transmit the force generated by the muscle contraction to the bone, causing the bone to move.
Understand the movement of the forearm: For example, when the biceps brachii contracts, it pulls on the tendon attached to the radius, causing the forearm to flex (bend). Conversely, when the triceps brachii contracts, it pulls on the tendon attached to the ulna, causing the forearm to extend (straighten).
Conclude the process: Arm muscles cause forearm bones to move by contracting and pulling on tendons, which then move the bones. This is a coordinated process involving muscle contraction, tendon function, and joint movement.
Watch next
Master Types of Muscle Tissue with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce Bryan