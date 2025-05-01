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Multiple Choice
Which muscle is primarily responsible for lifting the arm above the head when a woman raises a ball overhead?
A
Pectoralis major
B
Biceps brachii
C
Deltoid
D
Trapezius
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the movement described in the problem. Raising the arm above the head involves shoulder abduction, which is the movement of the arm away from the body in the frontal plane.
Step 2: Identify the primary muscle responsible for shoulder abduction. The deltoid muscle, specifically its middle fibers, is the primary muscle responsible for lifting the arm above the head.
Step 3: Consider the other muscles listed in the problem. The pectoralis major is primarily involved in shoulder flexion and adduction, not abduction. The biceps brachii is involved in elbow flexion and forearm supination, not lifting the arm overhead. The trapezius is involved in stabilizing and moving the scapula, but it does not directly lift the arm above the head.
Step 4: Confirm the correct answer based on anatomical function. The deltoid muscle is the correct answer because it is the primary muscle responsible for shoulder abduction, which is the movement required to lift the arm above the head.
Step 5: Review the anatomy of the deltoid muscle. The deltoid has three parts: anterior, middle, and posterior fibers. The middle fibers are specifically responsible for shoulder abduction, making them the key contributors to the movement described in the problem.
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