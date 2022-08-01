Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbohydrates
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Carbohydrates

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Carbohydrates

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

Which of the following chemical formulas represents that of a simple carbohydrate?

a) C2H2O2.

b) C6H12O6.

c) C5H4O3.

d) C3H6O9.

3
concept

3 Size Classes of Carbohydrates

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
concept

Formation & Breakdown of Polysaccharides

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
Problem
Problem

Monosaccharides are linked together via a ______________ reaction, forming a _____________bond.

a) Hydrolysis ; Glycosidic.

b) Dehydration synthesis ; Hydrogen.

c) Hydrolysis ; Peptide.

d) Dehydration synthesis ; Glycosidic.

e) Hydrolysis ; Hydrogen.

6
Problem
Problem

Which of the following chemical reactions results in energy release when glycosidic bonds are broken?

a) Condensation reaction.

b) Dehydration synthesis reaction.

c) Hydrolysis reaction.

d) Hydrogen bonding.

7
concept

Carbohydrate Functions

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
Problem
Problem

Animal cells store energy in the form of _________, and plant cells store energy in the form of ___________.

a) Sucrose ; glucose.

b) Disaccharides ; monosaccharides.

c) Starch ; glycogen.

d) Cellulose ; chitin.

e) Glycogen ; starch.

9
Problem
Problem

Which polysaccharide is an important component in the structure of lobsters and insects?

a) Chitin.

b) Cellulose.

c) Starch.

d) Glycogen.

e) Polypeptides.

Previous TopicNext Topic