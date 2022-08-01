Lipids
Fatty Acids
Which type of fatty acids only contain Carbon-Carbon single bonds?
a) Unsaturated.
b) Saturated.
c) Trans fats.
d) Steroids.
Triglycerides
A triglyceride is a form of _______ composed of ___________.
a) Lipid ; fatty acids & Glucose.
b) Lipid ; Fatty acids & Glycerol.
c) Carbohydrate ; Fatty acids only.
d) Lipid ; Ribose.
Phospholipids
How do phospholipids interact with water molecules?
a) The polar heads avoid water; the nonpolar tails attract water (because water is polar and opposites attract).
b) Phospholipids do not interact with water because water is polar and lipids are nonpolar.
c) The polar heads interact with water; the nonpolar tails do not.
d) Phospholipids dissolve in water.
Steroids & Waxes
The molecule shown the figure is a ________.
a) Fatty acid.
b) Wax.
c) Steroid.
d) Triacylglycerol.
e) Phospholipid.
Choose the correct statement about biological waxes:
a) They contain at least one steroid molecule.
b) They are fatty acids bound to long chain alcohol molecules.
c) They are extremely hydrophilic.
d) They are made of 4 fused carbon ring molecules.
