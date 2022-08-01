Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Lipids
1
concept

Lipids

2
concept

Fatty Acids

3
Problem
Problem

Which type of fatty acids only contain Carbon-Carbon single bonds?

a) Unsaturated.

b) Saturated.

c) Trans fats.

d) Steroids.

4
concept

Triglycerides

5
Problem
Problem

A triglyceride is a form of _______ composed of ___________.

a) Lipid ; fatty acids & Glucose.

b) Lipid ; Fatty acids & Glycerol.

c) Carbohydrate ; Fatty acids only.

d) Lipid ; Ribose.

6
concept

Phospholipids

7
Problem
Problem

How do phospholipids interact with water molecules?

a) The polar heads avoid water; the nonpolar tails attract water (because water is polar and opposites attract).

b) Phospholipids do not interact with water because water is polar and lipids are nonpolar.

c) The polar heads interact with water; the nonpolar tails do not.

d) Phospholipids dissolve in water.

8
concept

Steroids & Waxes

9
Problem
Problem

The molecule shown the figure is a ________.

a) Fatty acid.

b) Wax.

c) Steroid.

d) Triacylglycerol.

e) Phospholipid.

10
Problem
Problem

Choose the correct statement about biological waxes:

a) They contain at least one steroid molecule.

b) They are fatty acids bound to long chain alcohol molecules.

c) They are extremely hydrophilic.

d) They are made of 4 fused carbon ring molecules.

