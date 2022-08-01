3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Organization of DNA in the Cell
A collection of DNA and associated proteins in a cell defines the term:
a) Sister Chromatids.
b) Centromere.
c) Chromatin.
d) Chromosome.
A
Sister Chromatids.
B
Centromere.
C
Chromatin.
D
Chromosome.
Choose the option that correctly lists the following genetic material in a dividing cell from smallest to largest.
A
DNA, Chromatin, Nucleosomes, Chromosomes.
B
Chromatin, Nucleosomes, Chromosomes, DNA.
C
DNA, Nucleosomes, Chromatin, Chromosomes.
D
Chromosomes, Chromatin, Nucleosomes, DNA.
DNA Replication
The structures labeled Y in the image below are called:
A
Centromeres.
B
Centrioles.
C
Sister chromatids.
D
Spindles.
