3. Energy & Cell Processes
Organization of DNA in the Cell
Organization of DNA in the Cell

A collection of DNA and associated proteins in a cell defines the term:

a) Sister Chromatids.

b) Centromere.

c) Chromatin.

d) Chromosome.

Choose the option that correctly lists the following genetic material in a dividing cell from smallest to largest.

DNA Replication

The structures labeled Y in the image below are called:

