a mole of light is called on Einstein, right. That is a mole of photons. And the characteristic absorb INTs in the 400 nanometer range displayed by molecules like city chrome's and photo pigments is called the Sore A band. Uh, the absorbent spectrum is the spectrum of light. That molecule, or rather, it could be a whole organism will absorb the action spectrum. Is the photosynthetic activity plotted over, uh, wavelength and, um, blue light is, uh it is a type of light. It's not absorb INTs. Um, however, it is in this range kind of a tricky the answer choice there. And the Alfa Band that is, uh, similar to the story band, right? It was talked about in the same at the same time. But the Alfa Band is a separate thing from the story band. The Alfa Band eyes thesaurus of characteristic absorb INTs. So the story band is shared by many molecules. But the Alfa Band is sort of what is the fingerprint for certain molecules, if you will. It's a unique to them. All right, That's all I have for this exam review. Good luck studying for your six exam and good luck studying for your final. I hope you guys do really well.

