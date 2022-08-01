which of the following about photosynthetic light reactions and plants is false. And the answer is that the ultimate electronic sector is 02 right? No, I mean, first of all, we can have cyclic electron flow like the next question is going to deal with. Additionally, the ultimate electron except er, if anything would be n a d p plus right, because it's going to get reduced to N. A. D. P H and carry those electrons to the Calvin cycle. Now, cyclic electron flow produces a teepee, but it does not produce oxygen and any DPH right? The Farrah toxin is not taking the electrons to produce any DPH. It's bringing it back to the proton pump, and no oxygen is produced because cyclic electron flow involves photo system one not photo system, too, and it's photo system to where water is split and oxygen is released. Now, archaea have read options which use light to generate a proton mode of force. But read options are not limited to this function. I mean, we have read options in our eyes that have been modified for, uh, for visual sensation. We also have seen red options that can be used as chloride pumps. Now, in the chloroplast membrane, a photo system contains many chlorophyll molecules, which mainly transfer excited states to the reaction center. Chlorophyll right? That is the main job. It's like an antenna in the light harvesting complex focusing all that excitation to the reaction center to eject that electron. Now, this last problem is kind of a doozy, and I will be the first to admit that. Now we're gonna have to use an equation here that involves Plank's constant and see which is the speed of light. So this is the Plank Einstein equation. And to plug in our values, we have Plank's constant, which is equal to 6.6 times 10 to the negative. 34th, that is Jules Times seconds. And we're gonna multiply that by three times 10 to the eighth meters per second, which is see the speed of light. And this is all over and 80 nano meters. Right. So be careful here. Don't forget to convert your units when you solve this through. And if you solve this through, what you should wind up with is to point nine five. I'm sorry to 0.95 times. 10 Negative. 19th. And this. Remember, this is for just one photon. This equation is just giving us the energy of one photon were asked for a mole. Right? So we need to take that number 2.9 to 5 times 10 the negative 19th. And we need to take that number and multiply it. Uh, bye. 622 times 10 to the 23rd in order to get, uh, the energy for a mole of photons. Right, Because this is photons her mole. So that is going to you. Give us one 70 six killer jewels roughly. I'm rounding here. It's like it's actually one Yeah. One. Sorry, it's 176 for Jules Permal. So that would be equal to I'm sorry. Blocking the equation here. That would be the same as 17 six killer jewels. Permal. All right, let's flip the page and finish this up.

