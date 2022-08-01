in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the Poly Sacha ride glycogen. And so the poly sacha ride glycogen is a homo Polly Sacha ride which, of course, we know from our previous lesson videos just means that glycogen is made up of just one single type of repeating sugar unit and that repeating sugar unit is going to be a D glucose molecule. Now, most of the D glucose molecules and glycogen structure are going to be co violently linked to each other via thes Alfa 14 Glick ascetic linkages. And so the Alfa configuration of the Glick acidic linkage reminds us that Gleick Hodgins function is going to be energy storage. And so you might recall that way back in our previous lesson videos when we talked about glycogen fast for lease that we said glycogen acts as an energy storage molecule in animal cells. And so the organism here we can say our animals, and this includes ourselves. Now, in terms of being a branch structure, we can say that glycogen is in fact, a branch structure, so we can say yes here and in fact, there are quite a lot of branches and each of the branch points are going to be linked via Alfa 16 Glick Acidic linkages. Just like Amul OPEC tins. Branch points were linked by Alfa 16 like acidic linkages. Now, speaking of comparisons, tow am alot pectin, you might notice that this table here resembles the same table from Amel, OPEC and quite a lot. And really, the Onley differences between the two table are the organism animals and then this word over here a lot. Other than that, everything else in this table is practically the same from am alot pectin recall am alot pectin instead of being found in an animal's Amla, pectin is found in plants and other than that in terms of structure, uh, glycogen has a lot more branching than Amel OPEC, Tim. And so we can say that glycogen is branch points are going to occur on average much more frequently than Amel OPEC tins, branch points And so you might recall from our previous lesson videos that amul OPEC tins. Branch points occur every 24 to 30 residues on average, whereas on average glycogen is branch points occur every 8 to 12 residues, and so that's much much more frequently and much more branching. And of course, the branch points are going to occur via Alfa 16 like ascetic linkages which is the same as the branch points from am alot pectin. And so really, what we can say is that glycogen is am alot pectin with just ah lot mawr branching. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice that this image here represents the structure of glycogen and what you'll note is that all of these red circles that we see down below including this one up here, represent branch points. And so, uh, there are, ah lot more branch points in glycogen structure than an amul Oh, pectin structure. And again, the branch points are going to occur at Alfa 1/6 like acidic linkages just like this one right here. And so all of these red circles represent Alfa 1/6 like acidic linkages. However, the vast majority of the glucose molecules that we see here here and pretty much everywhere else are going to be linked via Alfa 14 like ascetic linkages. And so what you'll note is over here on the right hand side we have another visual to help you distinguish between Angelo pectin and glycogen. And so one thing to note is that here, what we have is ah, bunch of glucose molecules. All of these blue balls represent glucose molecules. And so this represents the main chain right here. And notice that there are branches coming off of the main chain. And so this, because it has less branching, represents the structure of a Melo protectant. Now, notice Over here on the right. Uh, the main chain is right here and coming off our ah lot mawr branches and so the branches, because they're occurring more frequently. Uh, this is going to represent glycogen ins structure. And so you can see glycogen just has ah lot mawr branch points. And so, really, this here concludes our lesson on glycogen, and as we move forward, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts. So I'll see you guys in our next video

