All right, So in this video, we can visualize How am alot? Pectin is really just a branch form of am alos And so the AM alot pectin branch points are going to occur on average, every 24 to 30 residues or so and they're going to be linked via Alfa 16 like acidic linkages instead of Alfa 14 Gleick aesthetic linkages. But again, this is on Lee going to occur at the branch points. And so if we take a look at our image down below notice, it's supposed to be representing am alot pectin structure and so notice. Here we have our main chain of am alot pectin And so it goes through like this and then coming off of the main chain. We have these branches that I'm highlighting here in blue and so all of these blue our branches off of the main chain. So this is really the main difference between am alot pectin which is branched and am alos, which is up above and is not branched. And so if we zoom in here on one of the branch points what you'll notice if we get rid of these colors here uh that the branch point right here is connected to the main chain via an Alfa 16 Gleick Ascetic linkage. And really, it's on Lee These branch points that are going to contain the Alfa 16 linkages. And so these circled branch points and red down below will also have Alfa 16 Gleick acidic linkages. But all of the other linkages that we see are going to be Alfa 14 Gleick acidic linkages throughout the entire thing again, The Onley ones that are gonna have Alfa 1/6 like acidic linkages are the branch points. And so this year concludes our video on AM alot pectin structure and how it's a branch form of am alos and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concepts that we've learned in our next couple of videos. So I'll see you guys there

