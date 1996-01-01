Skip to main content
Biochemistry5. Protein TechniquesIon-Exchange Chromatography
Mixtures of amino acids can be analyzed by first separating the mixture into its components through ion exchange chromatography. Certain amino acids placed on a cation-exchange resin containing sulfonate groups (—SO3-) flow down the column slowly because of two factors that influence their movement: (1) ionic attraction between the sulfonate residues on the column and positively charged functional groups on the amino acids, and (2) hydrophobic interactions between amino acid R-groups and the strongly hydrophobic backbone of the polystyrene resin. For each pair of amino acids listed below, circle the amino acid that is eluted first from the cation-exchange column by a buffer at pH 7.

