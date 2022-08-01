So now that we've refreshed our memories that mono sacha rides are the monomers of carbohydrates and could be linked together to form Polly Sacha rides, we can talk about the mono sacha ride itself and most mono. Sacha Rides contains several hydroxy groups and recall that a hydroxyl group is a functional group that consists of an oxygen atom bounded to a hydrogen atom and because, uh, mono sack rides contains several hydroxyl groups. They're known as Polly Alcohol's, where an alcohol is a molecule that contains a hydroxyl group and recall that glucose has a chemical formula of C six, h 12 06 and glucose is a mono sacha ride. And it is actually the most abundant Heche sauce where heck so sends an OSC. So it's definitely a carbohydrate, and the hex part refers to the fact that it has six Carbons and glucose can be used by pretty much every living organism, either as a source of fuel or to build structures and glucose. Monomers can be linked together via what are known as glucose acidic bonds. So let's take a look at an example and down here, what we'll see is that we have a glucose molecule. What? The chemical formula C six, H 12 06 and glucose could take two different forms. It can take a linear form or a cyclic form. And in both forms, what we'll see is that we have all of these hydroxyl groups, and therefore it is a poly alcohol and glucose. Monomers can be linked together via Glick acidic bonds, and we can see that over here, where each of these pink bonds represent a Glick acidic bond that links one glucose monos, aka ride to the next. And so when we link mono sack rides in this fashion, we create a poly sacha ride, and that transitions us perfectly into our next video, where we're going to talk about different types of Polly Sacha rides.

