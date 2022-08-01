in this video, we're going to do a quick review on carbohydrates. So recall that carbohydrates are also known as sacha rides and carbohydrates, or sugars that are made up of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen atoms, and a ratio of C N to H N, where there are certain number of water molecules hydrating a certain number of carbon atoms. And we can see that in the root of carbohydrates where carbo refers to the carbons and hydrates refers to the water molecules hydrating those carbons. And so, if we mathematically distribute this little and over here, we can rewrite this chemical formula as C N. H two n o n. Or there are double the amount of hydrogen atoms than there are either carbon or oxygen atoms. And this is relevant because the chemical formulas of carbohydrates can be written in either format, and it's important to be able to recognize this and so recall that mono sacha rides our, uh, the monomers of carbohydrates and so mono. Sacha rides tend to be water soluble white crystalline solids with a sweet taste, and that's exactly how we know our sugars to be and carbohydrates can be used for lots of different functions, but carbohydrates can serve as a primary short term energy source and pretty much every living organism. Now, mono sacha rides can be repetitive. Lee linked together to create a poly sacha ride polymer. So in our example below, What we'll see is that we have these mono sacha rides listed on the left over here. And these are mono sacha ride monomers and through a process, we can link these mono sacha ride monomers together Covalin tely to create a poly sacha ride polymer. And unlike nucleic acids and proteins, Polly sack rides do not have directionality and notice that the ending o S e on a word is indicative that it is a sugar so a glucose, fructose, sucrose, etcetera all end in OSC and they are all sugars and carbohydrates. And so, in the next video, what we're gonna do is talk about the mono sack ride itself, and more specifically, we'll talk about glucose. And so I'll see you guys in that video

