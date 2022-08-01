So now that we've covered the basics of protein folding, we could talk about Leventhal's paradox. And so this guy, Cyrus Leventhal, actually disproved the popular belief that protein folding was a random trial and error process where the protein would have to test all of its possible confirmations before it could actually achieve its final native confirmation. And so all 11 thought did was he made a pretty simple realization. He realized that testing all the possible confirmations would simply take way too long. And he knew that protein folding was super fast and was a non random process, not a random process. And what that means is that protein folding must have predictable folding pathways. And so today scientists are able to actually predict the folding pathways for some small proteins in this field is actually growing as we speak today. And so, like we said earlier, protein folding is super fast, and really, it has to do with the cooperative stepwise interactions between amino acids that makes the protein folding so fast. So they speed up the protein folding and thes cooperative stepwise interactions, pretty much act like protein folding shortcuts and so, in our example below What we have is an image for a Leventhal's paradox. And so what you'll see is on the far left. Over here. What we have is our unfolded protein, which has, Ah, 100 amino acids in it, a. A represents amino acids. And then on the far right. What we have is our native protein structure. And so, again, before $11 paradox, the popular belief was that the protein, the unfolded protein, would have to randomly test all of its possible confirmations and a random trial and error process until it achieved its native structure. And so you can see all of these different folding pathways and possibilities testing all the random confirmations. Now again, Leventhal just made a pretty simple realization. So he calculated that for a protein with 100 amino acids, um, the time that it would take for it to explore all of its possible confirmations was 10 to the 27th years, which is a massive massive number in a huge, huge amount of time. And so, um, it's predicted that the age of the entire universe is just 10 to the ninth years, so the time that it would take for ah, protein with 100 amino acids to explore. All of its possible confirmations is way longer than the length or the age of the entire universe. So there's no way that it could take that long for it to test for it to achieve its native confirmation. And today we know that it takes the actual time for a protein to fold into. Its native confirmation is actually less than one second, so that's a drastic, a massive difference in time. And so, of course. What that means is that there has to be a predictable folding pathway that can be achieved to reach the native structure. And again, this pathway is dictated by cooperative stepwise interactions between amino acids. And so this concludes our lesson on $11 paradox, and we'll be able to get more practice with these concepts in our practice video. So I'll see you guys there

