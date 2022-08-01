So now that we've covered the basics of protein folding and this video, we're going to talk about how proteins fold within a cellular environment using chaperone proteins. So some small proteins are able to quickly fold up into their native proper shapes without any outside intervention whatsoever. But typically, large proteins fold very slowly, and because they fold slow, they're more likely to need help folding faster. And so why is it important that proteins fold fast? Well, it turns out that within a cellular environment it's overcrowded with lots and lots of molecules. And so the slower that a protein folds, the more likely it's going toe interact with a molecule that will disrupt and interfere with the proper protein folding process, and that will lead to misfolded proteins and so miss folded and unfolded. Proteins can result in protein aggregates, and these protein aggregates are just clumps of proteins. But the protein aggregates are non functional proteins, which means that they will not perform their normal job. And so many different diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, result from misfolded proteins called pry ons. And so it's in the cells best interest to make sure that all of its proteins fold fast in order to prevent pry ons and prevent diseases. And so that's exactly where chaperone proteins come into play. And so chaperones are actually proteins themselves that physically bind to other unfolded proteins and use a teepee or energy in order to increase the rate of correct folding and by rate, we just mean the speed of the folding. And so they do that by physically binding to other unfolded proteins and preventing other molecules from interfering and disrupting the proper protein folding process. And so an example of chaperones are heat shock chaperones, which facilitate proper folding of proteins denatured due to pretty much any type of cellular stress, including heat and so heat shock. Chaperones are actually misleadingly named because, uh, they were essentially called heat shock chaperones because they were discovered while they were heat shocking cells. But he chocked chaperones are actually involved with helping proteins fold that were denatured pretty much due to any type of cellular stress, including changes in pH, decreases in temperature, increases in temperature or even UV radiation. And so a specific class of chaperones, our chaperone, Unz and so chaperones are a class of chaperone that also use a teepee or energy in order to assist and proper protein folding. But they specifically do that by creating a cage around the protein, the unfolded protein. And that creates a very nice environment where the unfolded protein can fold properly without any interference from other molecules. And so let's take a look at our example down below to compare molecular chaperones and chaperones and so on. The last what we have our chaperones and on the right, we have chaperones. So starting with the chaperones on the left, we know that when a protein is first produced that it's produced as an unfolded protein. And so this orange squiggly line that we see here is an unfolded protein. And it could be that this unfolded protein results from Dean H. Your ation as well, due to lots of different types of stresses. So you could imagine that it could be due to heat, for instance, and so typically the idea is to get this unfolded protein through to a process where it could take its native protein folding shape. So this is the ideal path here, but sometimes this path is slow and folding is slow especially for larger proteins. And so when proteins folds slow, they're more likely to interact with some kind of molecule that's going to interfere with the prepper protein folding process, and that will lead to miss folding of the protein. And so, over here, what we have is a misfolded protein, and we know from our lesson up above that misfolded proteins are at risk of protein aggregation, where they conform clumps of proteins that air nonfunctional. And we know that pry ons are the names of protein aggregates that cause diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. And so it's in the cells. Best interest to avoid this pathway right here, because this pathway will lead to disease. And so one of the ways that cells can avoid this pathway is by using chaperone proteins and so chaperone proteins will physically bind to the unfolded protein and prevent other molecules from interfering with the protein folding process, and they use a teepee or energy in order. Thio. Increase the rate of the proper protein folding to generate the native protein, and so, through this process, over here were able to get to the native protein, uh, shape faster without having to worry about misfolded proteins. However, what you'll also notice is that some chaperones are capable of interacting with misfolded proteins and re folding them back into their native shape. And so you can see that chaperones are able to essentially influence multiple different areas within this diagram, and that's a helpful thing to again. Avoid this aggregation and avoid disease. And so later, in our course, we'll talk about another method that cells can use to avoid aggregation. And that is toe mark misfolded proteins for degradation so that they essentially chopped down the protein into protein fragments that are not harmful. And so this is not a process that chaperones are involved with. And again, we'll talk more about degradation later on in our course, so something toe look forward to. And so over here on the right, where we have our chaperone, ins and chaperones are a specific class of chaperones that essentially isolate unfolded proteins into a cage. And so essentially, what you see is that our unfolded protein is essentially embedded into a cage like area where it's essentially secluded and no other molecules are able toe enter to interfere and disrupt. With the process so essentially it uses energy just like chaperones do. The only thing is that it creates this cage that uniquely identifies it as chaperone in and so moving forward. In our next couple of practice, videos will be able to get practice with the concepts of chaperones and chaperones, so I'll see you guys in those videos.

