Characteristics of Life

we're gonna talk about what makes things alive. So there are actually eight characteristics that is shared by all living organisms. And these eight characteristics distinguish them from the non living things that surround them. And the lack of just one of these eight characteristics would render something non living. And so you guys have talked about these characteristics in your previous biology courses. And so what we're gonna do is a quick review on each of these characteristics. And so, for the first characteristic we have that all living things air composed of cells. And that's pretty straightforward, right? That's just saying that the most basic fundamental unit of life is the cell. So the second characteristic of life is that all living things have order. And of course, this means that they're not random. And in fact, what they do is they take smaller, simpler molecules, and they strategically build them into larger, more complex molecules and structures to survive. Now, the third characteristic is that living things respond to stimuli. And of course, what that means is that they can respond to specific triggers in the environment. Now, the fourth is that living things maintain home. Eo Stasis, and you've learned in the past that homeostasis refers to the ability of organisms to maintain internal conditions, despite the fact that the external conditions are constantly changing now, the fifth characteristic of life is that all living things can reproduce. And of course, that means that they can create more life. But they couldn't do that either sexually or a sexually. The sixth is that all living things have a dynamic metabolism and metabolism is referring to the sum of all chemical reactions. And dynamic is referring to the ability of this metabolism to change and be flexible under different conditions. And remember that the metabolism of an organism is focused on extracting and transforming environmentally acquired energy so that they can use that energy to survive. Now. The seventh characteristic is that all living things have heredity, and we know that the hereditary information of a cell is DNA and DNA can be passed down from older generations down to future and newer generations. Now, the last characteristic of life is that living things can evolve. And again, we've learned in the past that evolution has to do with changes to the DNA or mutations to the DNA over long periods of time and in a population, sometimes that leads to different physical traits. And sometimes those physical traits allow organisms to be better adapted and improved fitness or survival in an environment. And we'll talk more about evolution later on. In our course. Now we know viruses air not alive. But in our next video, we're going to talk about which of these characteristics above do viruses lack.

