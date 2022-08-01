Characteristics of Viruses

so we already know from our previous bio courses that viruses are not considered alive. And of course, that's gotta be because they lack some of the characteristics of life. But the question is, which ones do they lack? And so here, what we're gonna do is less the corresponding number of each characteristic that viruses tend toe lack. And so, for the first one, we know that viruses are not cellular, so we'll go ahead and cross that off the list and list characteristic number one as being one that viruses lack. And when we look at the typical structure of a virus, recall that they have a protein shell that's known as a caps it and the caps it encapsulate, say, nucleic acid molecule That could be either DNA or RNA. And some viruses contain a lipid layer that surrounds the caps it known as an envelope. And viruses are much smaller than even the components of cells, so they're definitely not cellular Now, for the second characteristic order, viruses are ordered, and in fact they are an assembly of macro molecules that come together in an ordered fashion, so we'll go ahead and give them a green check mark for this one now for a response to stimulate. There's not enough research and evidence out there that shows that viruses can respond to stimuli, so we'll go ahead and cross this off the list. Enlisted is one that they lack for maintaining home yo Stasis. Viruses don't have complex mechanisms like living organisms due to maintain home yo Stasis. However, many scientists say that the envelope of some viruses and even the caps it viruses can help to maintain and stabilize internal conditions. And for that reason, we'll go ahead and give him a green check mark for this one. For reproduction viruses air kind of like on this blurry line because viruses cannot reproduce sexually or a sexually. And in fact, we know that viruses can Onley reproduce by hijacking the machinery of other living Selves. And because viruses don't have the machinery themselves to reproduce, we will go ahead and cross this off. Unlisted is one that they lack now for characteristic sex. Viruses do not have a dynamic metabolism like that of living organisms, and in fact, viruses don't even have a requirement toe extract energy from the environment like living organisms do and so we'll go ahead and cross this one off. Enlisted is one that they lack now for heredity. We know that viruses can contain nucleic acids, and so they can have DNA and have the hereditary material. And because they have DNA, they can also evolve over time. And which will notice is that viruses have a collection of some of these characteristics, but they lack other characteristics, and some scientists are pushing to redefine our definitions of life. But that hasn't happened yet, and viruses are not considered alive now. And our next video, we're going to change gears a little bit and talk about how living organisms order themselves. So we'll talk about the biological levels of organization, and I'll see you guys in that next video.

Hide transcripts