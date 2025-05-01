Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements regarding signal transduction pathways in cells is FALSE?
Why is the activation of a protein kinase an important step in signal transduction?
A sample of cells has a total receptor concentration of 10 mM and a free ligand concentration of 15 mM. If 25% of the receptors are occupied with ligand under these conditions, calculate the receptor-ligand dissociation constant (Kd).
Which hormone from the plot below shows the highest binding affinity for the receptor?