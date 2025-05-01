Consider a DNA template strand of the following sequence: 5'-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3'.

A) What is the sequence of the corresponding DNA coding strand? Include directionality.

DNA Coding Strand:





B) What is the sequence of the corresponding mRNA strand? Include directionality.

mRNA Strand: