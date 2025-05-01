Multiple Choice
In the context of the central dogma, what is the correct order of information flow for protein synthesis in cells?
What is the central dogma of molecular biology directly referring to?
Consider a DNA template strand of the following sequence: 5'-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3'.
A) What is the sequence of the corresponding DNA coding strand? Include directionality.
DNA Template Strand: 5'-A C T G C C A G G A A T-3'.
DNA Coding Strand:
B) What is the sequence of the corresponding mRNA strand? Include directionality.
mRNA Strand: