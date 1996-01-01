An unknown protein has been isolated in your laboratory and determined to have 172 amino acids but does not have tryptophan. You have been asked to determine the possible tyrosine content of this protein. You know from your study of this lesson that there is a relatively easy way to do this. You prepare a pure 50 μM solution of the protein, and you place it in a sample cell with a 1-cm path length, and you measure the absorbance of this sample at 280 nm in a UV-visible spectrophotometer. The absorbance of the solution is 0.398. How many tyrosine residues are there in this protein? (Tyr ε ≈ 1,000 M-1 cm-1 ).