A) Suppose myoglobin's molecular weight is 17,800 g/mole and its extinction coefficient at 280 nm wavelength is 15,000 M-1 cm-1. What is the absorbance of a myoglobin solution (concentration = 1 mg/mL) across a 1-cm path?

Hint: Use Beer's law.

a. 0.49

b. 0.73

c. 0.36

d. 0.84





B) What is the percentage of the incident light that is transmitted through this solution?

a. 14%

b. 6%

c. 21%

d. 58%