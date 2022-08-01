in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on Alice Terek defectors. So at this point in our course, we already have somewhat of an idea that Alice Terek defectors are just regulatory molecules that bind to Alice Terek sites on an Alice Terek enzyme in order to regulate the Alice Terek Enzymes activity or initial reaction velocity Veena. Now it turns out that these Alice Terek defectors can really be grouped broadly into two separate categories, and these two categories are hetero Tropic Effect er's as well as Homo Tropic defectors. And so the prefix hetero means different, whereas the prefix Homo means the same and so hetero Tropic Alice Derek defectors are just molecules that affect analys Derek enzymes activity on a different molecule again, since hetero means different. And then, of course, home. A tropical hysteric effect er's are just going to be molecules that affect analys Derek Enzymes activity on that same exact molecule, since again Homo means the same. And so, in other words, when it comes to home a tropic effect, er's it's pretty much saying that the substrate itself is going to act as the Alice Derek Effect er and so all of this can be pretty confusing. So let's take a look at our example down below of Hetero Tropic versus home. A trophic effect er's to clear some of this up. And so we're going to start off with the left hand side of our image over here and notice that this red structure right here represents our Alice Terek enzyme, which is catalyzing this reaction right here, converting the substrate into the product over here and notice that this yellow molecule right here is acting as an Alice Terek effect er to regulate the Alice Derek Enzymes activity on this reaction and so notice that it's labeled specifically as a hetero tropic effect er and so up above, we can write in hetero Tropic affect er And so the reason that this yellow molecule is a hetero trip effect er and not a homo tropic effect, er is because this yellow molecule itself is acting as an analyst, Eric effect er, to affect the al hysteric enzymes activity on a different molecule, which is the substrate itself. And so essentially, what we're saying is that because the substrate is structurally a different molecule than the Alice Terek effect er that is what makes the Alice Terek effect er a hetero tropic effect. Er is because this thes two molecules are different from each other. And again, hetero means different. Now, if we compare this to the right hand side of our image over here, notice again. We have the al hysteric enzyme here catalyzing the same exact reaction. And this time noticed that the substrate itself is really acting as the Alice Derek effect. Er um, to affect the Al Hysteric enzymes activity on the same exact molecule. And so this is what makes this, uh, the homo Tropic effect er and again, the reason that it's ah, home a tropic effect is because the substrate itself is what's acting as the Alice Terek effect. Er And so now that we've introduced hetero, Tropic and Home a trophic effect er's and our next lesson video, we're going to talk about yet another way to categorize Alice Derek defectors. So I'll see you guys in that video

