Allosteric Enzyme Conformations

in this video, we're going to talk about how the Alice Terek Constant l not really dictates the extent of an al hysteric enzyme. Sigmoid I'll curve. And so the greater the value of the Alistair Constant Elna, the more sigmoid all the curve will be on an enzyme kinetics plot of the initial reaction velocity versus the substrate concentration. And so, of course, what this means is that the smaller the value of the Alice Derek Constant l not the Lessig Moyal the curve will be. And the mawr, the curve will resemble meticulous meant in kinetics. And so if we take a look at our enzyme kinetics plot down below, notice that we've got these three different curves. We've got this green curve right here. We've got the pink curve right here and we've got the black curve over here. And so notice that were also given the Alistair constant for each of these three curves and notice that as the Alistair constant increases, the more sigmoid all the curve becomes. And so because the green curve here has the largest Alice Derek Constant, it is the most sigmoid All, of course, the pink curve has an intermediate Alice Derek Constant between the three curves and that makes it have a slightly less sigmoid curve. And then the lowest Alice Derek Constant here, eyes going to be the one that is least sigmoid oil and most resembles, the McHale is meant and kinetics showing a rectangular hyperbole. And so if the Alistair Constant goes even lower than one, then that just means that it's just going to come up even earlier. But it's still going to resemble. McHale is meant and kinetics. And so, really, the main point here that we're trying to make is that the greater the value of the Alistair constant l not, the more sigmoid all the curve will be Aziz. We see here with this green curve being the most sigmoid all. And so it turns out that amongst all biochemists, there are really two popular models that really explain the sigmoid all kinetics of Alice Derek Enzymes. And so the first model is referred to as the concerted model, also known as the M W C model, which MWC, by the way, are the first letters of the last names of the three scientists that discovered this concerted model and then the second model that scientists believe can explain Sig model Kinetics of Alice Derek Enzymes is the sequential model, also known as the K N F model and again K N f are the letters of the last names of the three scientists that discovered the sequential model Now, uh, Mork commonly, uh, these are referred to as the concerted in the sequential model. And so it turns out that in both of these models Alice, Terek enzymes reaction activity are going to be affected by Alice Terek defectors. And so, before we actually get into talking about the details of the concerted model and the sequential model, we're first going to talk about these Alice Terek defectors that can affect the enzymes in both of these models. So in our next lesson video, I'll see you guys where we'll talk more about thes Alice Terek defectors

Hide transcripts