In biochemistry, what best describes the tertiary structure of a protein?
A
The arrangement and interaction of multiple polypeptide subunits to form a functional protein complex
B
The linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain linked by peptide bonds
C
Local folding patterns such as -helices and -sheets stabilized primarily by backbone hydrogen bonding
D
The overall three-dimensional folding of a single polypeptide chain formed by interactions among side chains (R groups), including hydrophobic interactions, hydrogen bonds, ionic interactions, and disulfide bonds
Watch next
Master Tertiary Structure of Protein with a bite sized video explanation from Jason