Multiple Choice
In skeletal muscle, which of the following is NOT a protein found in the thin filament?
2
views
Master Skeletal Muscle Contraction with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Which statement best describes the sliding filament model of a sarcomere contraction?
Fill-in the blanks with numbers (1-7) to put the events of the actomyosin cycle in order from beginning to end:
a) _____: Myosin releases Pi.
b) 1 : Myosin binds ATP.
c) _____: Myosin head bonds tightly to thin actin filament.
d) _____: Myosin power stroke occurs.
e) _____: Myosin-actin interaction is broken.
f) _____: Myosin head pivots to a high-energy state.
g) _____: Myosin hydrolyzes ATP to ADP and Pi.