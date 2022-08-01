Insulin Receptor Example 1

All right. So here we have an example problem that wants us to complete the sentence using one of these five potential answer options down below. And it says for the insulin receptor two transducers, the signal inside the cell and option A says the G Alfa sub unit needs to bind GTP toe, activate a dental it cyclists. Now, of course, what we need to recall from our previous lesson videos is that the insulin receptor is an R t k or a receptor tyrosine, kindness and receptor tyrosine kindnesses are different receptor proteins than G p, C, R s G protein coupled receptors, and so recall that G Alfa Sub unit is the sub unit of a G. Protein and G proteins are part of GP CR pathways, and they're not part of rtk pathways. And so what this means is that any of these answer options such as Option A and B that include G Alfa sub unit, is going to be incorrect because it's referring to the wrong type of pathway Now. Also, if we take a look at Option D, it says that it needs to recruit a tyrosine kindness, and so by recruitment, what that means is that it needs to essentially bring in a separate tyrosine kindness. But that is not what our T. K s need to do. RTK is already have a co violently bound tires and Chinese domain, and so really, they don't need to recruit tires. And kindness is for the most part, however, later in our course we will talk about an exception to this, uh, but here, the insulin receptor that we discussed in our last lesson video does not need to recruit a tiresome Chinese. Also, it does mention after demoralization. But again, we know that the insulin receptor is a unique rtk and the fact that it is actually already dime arised. And so there's really no diamond ization step that's required since it forms these Covalin die sulfide bonds between its Alfa Beta subunits. And so we can eliminate Option D. For those reasons and option, he says, it needs to recruit a tyrosine phosphate tastes toe phosphors late, the cytoplasmic dominating after demonization. And so again it's mentioning the recruitment, so we know that it doesn't actually need to recruit that, But also it says tyrosine, phosphate tastes and recall foster taste is do not fuss for late things. Instead, they do the opposite. They remove phosphate groups. And so for that reason, we know for sure this does not match up with the insulin receptor. And so, of course, this Onley leaves answer Option C as the correct answer. And so, for the insulin receptor to transducer the signal inside the cell it needs to activate. It's tiresome Chinese domains via auto phosphor relation after binding the insulin ligand. And so see here is the correct answer to this practice, and that concludes his practice or this example, and I'll see you guys in our next video.

