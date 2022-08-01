So in this video, we're going to introduce the insulin receptor substrates or I R s for short. And so again, the insulin receptor substrates. As you can see by these bold ID letter here's are commonly referred to as just I. R s insulin receptor substrates. And as their name implies, these air literally the sub streets of the fully active insulin receptor. And so more specifically, the insulin receptor substrates are actually really small proteins or peptides that again are going to be the main targets. And the main substrates of fully active auto phosphor related insulin receptor or I N s are Now, really there are many different types of insulin receptors, substrates or I R s that are distinguished from each other by numbers. And so I rs one is just one specific type of insulin receptors, substrate, but really moving forward in our course, Iris one is going to be the main, um, insulin receptor substrate that we're going to focus on in this clutch prep biochemistry course. And so again, I rs one is an insulin receptor substrate, and more specifically, I R s one is a secondary messenger that helps to transmit the insulin receptor signal as what's known as an adapter protein. But what in the world are thes adaptor proteins? Well, adaptor proteins are defined as proteins that lack enzymatic activity so they don't They don't actually catalyze any reaction. Instead, they serve mainly as a bridge to help bring other proteins together and to help continue the signal trans duck shin pathway. And so, if we take a look at our image down below notice over here on the left hand side, what we have is our Ligon bound are insulin bound insulin receptor here that is fully auto phosphor related and fully active. And so, of course, the fully active auto phosphor related insulin receptor that we have highlighted here. Eyes is going to have fully active tyrosine kinase domains that are capable of phosphor relating its targets or its substrates. And so here we're showing you the insulin receptor substrate one or I. R. S one and notice on the left. Here it is not phosphor related, but after the activity of the fully activated auto fuss related insulin receptor, notice that IRS one becomes phosphor elated at these positions here, and that activates I. R s one And so, because again, these are tyrosine kinase domains. That means that Iris one is going to be fast for related at tyrosine residues. Now, depending on the cell type and the conditions within the cell, I rs one can actually induce various other signaling pathways. And so what? We'll see moving forward in our course is that insolence? RtK signaling pathway is usually always going to result in i. R s one activation, as you can see down below the activated or fast food related I. R s one. But then after I r s one is activated, this actually is going to branch at this point. And so after again, I rs one activation it, then branches at this point. And so this is a very important thing for you guys to take note off. And so what this means is that I, R s one is going to act as a branch point in the insulin rtk signaling pathway. And so notice down below in our image right here. As soon as insulin binds and causes the auto phosphor relation of the insulin receptor and the insulin receptor phosphor relates and activates iris one again IRS one is going to act as a branch point, which is why we see that the signal transaction pathway splits a soon as iris one is activated. And so what you'll notice is that I RS one is going to act as an adaptor protein again, meaning that it does not have enzymatic activity. But it is going to bring other proteins together. And so, of course, it's the S H two domains of these proteins that will bind to the fuss for related tyrosine residues and so notice that it's capable of bringing together different proteins. And that, again, is part of what leads to this branch point. And so again, depending on the cell type in the conditions and the proteins that it brings together, um, this pathway could lead to a different cell response. So notice protein one here is leading to cell response number one, which would be, for example, changing glucose metabolism. But notice that bringing protein number two together with iris one would actually create a different cell response cell response number two, which could be, for instance, cell growth on regulation of gene expression and things like that. And so this is why we've seen that insulin can actually create several different biological effects. Partially because again, I rs one acts as this branch point now moving forward and our biochemistry course here. A clutch prep. We're going to talk specifically about the insulin rtk, signaling pathways that lead to sell response number one changes in glucose metabolism as well as the bio signaling pathways that lead to sell response number two cell growth. And so, first, we're going to start off with cell response number one glucose metabolism. So, uh, stay tuned as we move forward in our course and continue to talk. Maura, Maura about insulin and the insulin signaling So that concludes this video on the insulin receptor substrates or I R s and I'll see you guys in our next video.

