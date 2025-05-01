Compare with other types of fatty acids: Monounsaturated fatty acids have one double bond, which introduces a kink in the chain, preventing tight packing and lowering the melting point. Polyunsaturated fatty acids have multiple double bonds, further reducing their ability to pack tightly and lowering their melting point. Trans fatty acids, despite having double bonds, are structurally straighter than cis fatty acids, making them more solid-like but not as solid as saturated fatty acids.