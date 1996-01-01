A) The octapeptide AVGWRVKS was digested with the enzyme trypsin. Would ion exchange or size-exclusion chromatography be most appropriate for separating the fragments? Explain.

a. Ion-Exchange chromatography.

b. Size-exclusion chromatography.





B) Suppose the same peptide was digested with chymotrypsin. Which would be the optimal separation technique? Explain.

a. Ion-Exchange chromatography.

b. Size-exclusion chromatography.