A) The octapeptide AVGWRVKS was digested with the enzyme trypsin. Would ion exchange or size-exclusion chromatography be most appropriate for separating the fragments? Explain.
a. Ion-Exchange chromatography.
b. Size-exclusion chromatography.
B) Suppose the same peptide was digested with chymotrypsin. Which would be the optimal separation technique? Explain.
a. Ion-Exchange chromatography.
b. Size-exclusion chromatography.
Master Peptidases with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning