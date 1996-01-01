Skip to main content
Peptidases
A nonapeptide was determined to have the following amino acid composition: (Lys)2, (Gly)2, (Phe)2, His, Thr, Met.  The native peptide was incubated with 1-fluoro-2,4-dinitrobenzene (FDNB) and then hydrolyzed; 2,4-dinitrophenylhistidine was identified by HPLC.  When the native peptide was exposed to cyanogen bromide (CNBr), an octapeptide and free glycine were recovered.  Incubation of the native peptide with trypsin gave a pentapeptide, a tripeptide, and free Lys.  2,4-Dinitrophenyl-histidine was recovered from the pentapeptide, and 2,4-dinitrophenylphenylalanine was recovered from the tripeptide.  Digestion with the enzyme pepsin produced a dipeptide, a tripeptide, and a tetrapeptide.  The tetrapeptide was composed of (Lys)2, Phe, and Gly.  The native sequence was determined to be:

*Recall: Pepsin cleaves N-terminal peptide bond of F, Y, W & L residues.*

