Tertiary Structure of Protein

So now that we've covered the most common types of secondary structures such as Alfa Ulysses, beta sheets and beta turns and loops, we can finally talk about tertiary protein structure. So the tertiary protein structure is referring to the folded overall three dimensional shape of a protein. And so, unlike secondary structure, it turns out that tertiary structure is actually stabilized by our group interactions. So finally the are groups are involved. So remember that for all of our secondary interactions, we said that the are groups are not involved and it's all about the backbone interactions. But for tertiary interactions, it's all about the our group interactions and not the backbone interactions. So it's kind of flipped there. And so it turns out that the amino acids are groups that are far apart in sequence can actually still interact with one another in the tertiary structure because of folding of the poly peptide chain. So it's there's no requirement for the amino acid are groups to be neighbors. They could be really far apart. You could have the very first amino acid, our group and the very last amino acid our group interact with each other because of folding of the chain. And so if we take a look at, uh down below at this image, what we'll see is that we have a typical protein structure being shown. And so what you'll see is that in red, what we have are these beta strands and beta sheets and green. What we have are the Alfa Helix and the Alfa Ulysses, and then we also have these long loops. So we've got these long loops that change backbone directions, and we know that these air going to be loops. And then we also have thes other backbone changes that are abruptly changing the directions. And so these are our beta turns. And so you can see how all of these secondary structures come together to form the overall three dimensional shape of the protein and form that together they come together to help form parts of the tertiary structure. And so before we actually get to the specific interactions specific, our group interactions that characterize tertiary structure will first get some practice. And so I'll see you guys in that practice video

