So now that we've distinguished between type one and type two beta turns in this video, we're going to talk about beta turn bond angles. And so the bond angles for loops and turns are actually found in multiple regions of the Rama Condron plot. And that's actually a unique feature of loops and turns, because we know that with Alfa, he'll, Aziz and beta sheets were ableto pinpoint those fine side bond angles in tow very specific regions in the Rama Condron plot. So let's take a look at our example down below to refresh our memories. And so we know that we can split around a condom plot into four different quadrants and amino acid residues that are part of a beta sheet will have fine side bond angles that fall into the upper left hand quadrant of the Rama Condron plot. Whereas amino acids that are part of an alfa helix will have fine side bond angles that fall into the lower left hand quadrant of the Rama Condron plot. And so we're able to pinpoint beta sheets and Alfa Hillis ease toe very specific regions within the Rama Condron plot, but were not able to do the same with loops and turns because loops and turns are found in multiple regions of the Rama Condra plot. So let's take a look at an example of a Type two beta turn. And so it turns out that some of the fi and sigh bond angles of a type two beta turn actually lie outside of the expected permissible bond angles for most of the amino acid residues. But we know that glisten is an exception to this, because glazing can actually adopt a wide range of fine side bond angles because it has such a small, our group, it's literally just a hydrogen atom and that small, our group is able to avoid Starik Hindrance, which allows it to adopt a wide range of fine side bond angles and so it can easily adopt those find side bond angles that lie outside of the expected permissible angles. For most of the amino acids and from our pneumonic to three G, we know that type two beta turns specifically at position number three have a glazing amino acid residue, and so glazing is often the residue that's found in type two beta turns. And that's because it's one of the Onley amino acids that can actually adopt those find side bond angles that lie outside of the expected permissible angles. And so, if we take a look at our example down below, what we'll see is that Type two, um, beta turns have fine inside bond angles that fall into the upper left hand quadrant, as well as fine inside bond angles that fall into the lower right hand quadrant. And so we know that most amino acids are able to easily adopt the fine side bond angles required for type two beta turns that fall into the upper left. But not many amino acids have find side bond angles that are able to, um, uh, form in the lower right quadrant of the Rama Condra plot. But glazing is the exception. And so glazing, uh, is one of the Rama Condron plot has a Ramachandran plot that is very unique because it essentially has permissible bond angles in every region of the Ramachandran plot, except for the middle region here, and so you can see that glazing is pretty easily able to adopt the type to find side bond angles in the upper left hand quadrant and It's also able to pretty easily adopt the type to beta turned bond angles and the lower right hand quadrant as well. And so again, that's why glazing is often the residue found in type two beta turns. And so, really, the major take away from this video is the fact that the fine side bond angles for residues that fall into loops and turns are found in multiple regions of the Rama Condron plot. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and our next practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

