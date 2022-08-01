Protein Primary Structure

so the primary protein structure is actually super important for protein. And that's because the primary protein structure actually defines a proteins overall shape and its function. And so the reason this is true is because, really, it's the primary level of structure that dictates all the other levels of structure, which include the secondary, tertiary and quaternary levels of structure, which remember we kind of reviewed those way back in Chapter one. And so, in our example below, what you can see is the impact that the primary protein structure has. And so over here on the far left, what we have is our primary protein structure and recall that the primary protein structure includes both the amino acid composition, which are the types and the quantity of amino acids, as well as the sequence of amino acid residues, which is the exact order of amino acids, specifically from the end terminal end of a protein to the C terminal end of a protein. And so what you can see is that the primary protein structure dictates all the other levels of structure, so it dictates the secondary level of structure which remember, includes the formation of Alfa jealousies and beta sheets. It dictates the tertiary level of structure, which is the overall three dimensional shape of the protein. And then it also dictates the quaternary level of structure, which is when you have multiple amino acid change that come together to form a single functional protein. And then it is also going to dictate the proteins function. So the shape ultimately determines the function that that proteins gonna have. And so remember that not all proteins have quaternary structure. So for some proteins, they could skip right around this and go straight to the protein function. But it depends on the protein. And again, we're gonna talk a lot more about all these other levels of structure secondary, tertiary and quaternary a little later in our course. But for now, just focus on how important the protein primary protein structure really is and the impact that it can have. So again, if you change the primary protein structure, you could change all of these other levels of structure and potentially change the proteins function. So primary protein structure, super super important. So that that concludes this lesson here, and I'll see you guys in our practice videos

