in this video, we're gonna talk about the primary structure of a protein. So in our last lesson video, we said that free amino acids that are separate and independent from one another can actually be co violently linked together in a chain via peptide bonds to create ah poly peptide chain. And so once these free, independent amino acids are actually linked together, they're referred to as amino acid residues. And so all the residue is is an amino acid that has been linked in a poly peptide chain. And so when biochemist referred to the primary protein structure, they're really referring to both the amino acid composition and the sequence of amino acid residues in a chain. And so the composition is really referring to both the number or the quantity and the types of amino acids that are present. But it doesn't include the order that the amino acids coming, and that's where the sequence comes into play because the sequence is the particular or the exact order of amino acid residues, specifically from the n terminal end of a protein to the C terminal end of a protein. And so, in our example below, we're gonna talk about the primary protein structure and how it consists of composition and sequence. And so what we have is on the far left. Here is the composition and on the right, what we have is the sequence. So we're gonna talk about the composition first and recall that the composition is the number and the types of amino acids. So the composition will tell us that there is a total of six amino acids and it will tell us that there's Onley, one each of veiling Allan e, meth, inning and fennel, Allan E. And that there are two glistens. But again, it's not going to tell us the order that these amino acids coming So we have no idea veiling comes first or glisten come first. We have no idea. And so also noticed that these amino acids here are not linked via peptide bond. So they're free and independent from another one another. So they are free amino acids. And so, as you guys already know, free amino acids all have an end terminal end. So they all have an amino group and a car boxing group. So that is true for all of them. Now I'm not gonna draw all of this for all of them, but we already know that free amino acids having amino group and a car boxing group, and they're free and ionized able. And so when we consider the sequence over here, notice that now these amino acids are actually linked together, and they're linked by these black lines here between the amino acids. And so these black lines are the peptide bonds, and we know that once an amino acid is linked to a chain in a pep type with a peptide bond, it's referred to as an amino acid residue. And so these air all amino acid residues and notice that our protein chain here has two different end has the end terminal end, and it has a C terminal end on the opposite end. And whenever you're considering the sequence of a protein, it's always going to be from the n terminal end to the C terminal end. Even if it's not indicated, that's just always the assumption and biochemist always consider sequence from n terminal toe, the C terminal. It's like writing a sentence in English. You always write it from left to right in the you always start with a capital letter. So the n terminal end on you always end with punctuation of C terminal. And so that's just the way that it is. And so we know that on the end terminal end over here that there's going to be a free amino group. So in the amino groups at Physiological Ph. R. NH three with a positive charge and then the C terminal end here, the C stands for the car boxful group. So we know it's gonna be a free car, Boxley and I and at physiological pH. And so notice that these internal amino acid residues actually don't have these ionized able or free, uh, groups. They don't have free amino groups or car boxful groups. And that's because when a peptide bond forms via dehydration synthesis reactions, we know that the amino group interacts with the car boxful group of another amino acid. And so they basically, when they interact, that gets rid of their their ability toe lionize. So these guys do not have ionized able, uh, amino groups and car boxes group. It's on. Lee gonna be the ones that are on the end. So the one on the far left will have a free amino group but lacks a car boxing group. And then the one on the far right is gonna have a free car boxer group, but lacks a free amino group. And so the last thing I wanna leave you guys off with is that, uh whenever you change either the composition or the sequence, you will change the primary protein structure so you can change the composition but still have relatively the same sequence. But if you change the composition, you're gonna change the primary protein structure as well. So keep that in mind a change toe. Either The composition of the sequence will affect the primary protein structure. And so this concludes our lesson on primary protein structure, and we'll be able to apply these concepts in our next practice problems. So I'll see you guys there.

