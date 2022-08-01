in this video, we're gonna talk about our third group of amino acids, the polar amino acids. So the polar amino acids all contain are groups that air hydro filic and recall what we mean by hydro. Filic is just water loving. And that's due to the presence of terminal electro negative atoms or electro negative atoms that air found at the very ends of the our groups and are easily able to interact with water, making them hydro filic. Now, polar amino acids also contain hydrogen bonding groups, so they are groups of polar amino acids are capable of forming hydrogen bonds. And there are five amino acids that are grouped as polar amino acids. And those five amino acids are searing three and insisting a sparrow, jing and glutamine and so down below. We have a demonic to help us remember those five polar amino acids. So when you're thinking about the polar amino acids, you really wanna be thinking about the North Pole and who's in the North Pole? Santa Duh. And so every winter when it gets cold, Santa and his team, they craft new quilts in order to stay warm and literally. That's our pneumonic Santa's team crashed new quilts where the first letter of each of these words symbolizes the one letter code for the corresponding polar amino acids. And so what you'll notice is down below. In our image, we have a picture of Santa, a picture of Santa's team, these little else a hammer here for the crafting and then a quilt, a new quilt, not an old quilt, A new quilt and which will also notice, is that we've got these structures. Of the corresponding are groups throughout our image and so down below we're actually going to talk about each of these individuals are groups on these amino acids and the blocks and so in the block on the far left. Over here, what we have is Syrian and Syrians. Three letter code is just scr and it's one letter code is Justin s. And so you can see how the s for searing here and our pneumonic it's being represented as Santa. Now in our next block, well, we have is three inning and three innings. Three letter code is just t h r. And it's one letter code is just a teeth. And so you can see how the tea here for 39 is being represented by the team in our pneumonic. Now, one way to help us remember part of both searing and three Indian structure is to remember that alcohol is a serious threat. And so the S e r and serious is for searing and the three and threat is for three inning. And so, by remembering that alcohol is a serious threat that can remind us that Syrian three needs both have alcohols in there are groups and alcohols are literally just ohh groups or hydroxyl groups. And so, looking up above at our image, uh, we know that Santa here is representing searing and noticed that Santa has ah, little beer in his hand. He has a little bit of alcohol in his hand and also noticed that the team, which is representing three anin, also has these little beers in their hand. They have these little alcohol's, and so again that can remind us that both searing and three inning have alcohols in There are groups and they're the Onley two amino acids off these five amino acids that actually have alcohols in there are groups. So when we go to draw their structures. We're gonna be looking for alcohol's now, even though Santa and his team they know that alcohol is a serious threat, they also know that if they have it in moderation, it's okay while they're crafting their new quilts. So, uh, notice that searing here the S is the leader for the polar amino acids because it's the first one in our pneumonic and so searing is literally just gonna be following our leader amino acid Allen, in which we know Alan in is the leader amino acid from our previous videos. And so literally searing is just Alan bean with an alcohol group with an alcohol. And so, which will see, is when we're drawing Syrians are group were literally just gonna draw Alan ing, so it's gonna be ch and we know that the number of hydrogen they're gonna change is gonna end up being just too. And then it's just gonna have an alcohol branching off or an O h group. And that is it for searing structure. So moving on to three inning, three inning structure is really based off of Syrian structure, and really, it turns out that three inning is just searing with an extra metal group. And so, looking at three in the in structure, we can draw in part of Syrian structure. So the carbon with the alcohol coming down, we know that there's gonna be one hydrogen over here, but the instead of having to hydrogen like searing, one of those hydrogen is replaced with a metal group of CH three, and that is it for three and in structure. And so another way to be able to remember three and in structure is that the three you mean reminds us of three and so that can remind us that three Indian has three parts on its Onley central carbon. And those three parts are, ah, hydrogen atom, a alcohol group and a methyl group. And so the three inning can remind us that there are three parts on the Onley central carbon, and that's another way to be able to remember. Three means structured. So now it's it for searing, and three needs are groups. Let's move on to Sistine. And so Sistine Three letter code is just C. Y s. And it's one letter code is just a C, and you can see that the sea here for Sistine is being represented by the crafting hammer here. And so this crafting Hammer likes to spend quiet time in the Sistine Chapel. And if you don't know what the Sistine Chapel is, it's literally just a church. So when you're thinking about polar amino acids, you think about the North Pole. You think about Santa, you think about Christmas, you think about churches. And so Sistine spends quiet time in the Sistine Chapel church. And whenever somebody makes a noise, insisting is always just like and so literally Sistine is just our leader. I mean, acid aligning with a group and s H group. And so all we need to do to draw assisting structure is to just draw a winning so ch we know that the number of hydrogen they're gonna change it's gonna end up being just too. And then it's just gonna be aligning with a screw coming off an S H group and that is it for 16 structure. And so we can move on to our next amino acid, which is a spare gene. And so a spare jeans three letter code is just a S n, and it's one letter code is Justin N, and we could see that the end here is the disparaging is being represented by new and our pneumonic. And so, uh, turns out that disparaging is literally just a winning our leader amino acid with an AM I group and recall that in AM I group is literally just when you have a carbon eel group with a nitrogen coming off of it. And so this is an AM I group. And so we know that, uh, one letter code for a sparrow gene is an end. And so the end can remind us of the, um I'd we could say that the end is essentially equal to the Am I here. And so one way that this end can remind us of the AM I is that ends stand for nitrogen. So we know that there's a nitrogen and then am I and also ends? They have these two parallel lines. They've got this parallel line and this parallel line, which reminds us of a double bond. And we know that, um, it's have a nitrogen as well as a double bond with the carbon Neil group. So when we're drawing a spare gene structure, we're gonna start off with just drawing a winning. And so Alan ing is just ch and we know that the number of hydrogen zehr gonna change is gonna end up being just too. And then it's a winning with an AM I grew branching off. So a C double bond Oh, with an N h two and that is it. So you can see that we have our am I group here, and it's literally just aligning with an AM I group branching off and that's it for us. Marriage in structure now moving on to our last amino acid. In this group, we have glutamine and glucose means three letter code is just g l n. And it's one letter code is just a que and so the queue here is represented as quilts in our demonic up above. And so when it comes to glutamine, which you really want to focus on, are these glutes this glue part? And so some of you may or may not know that the Glutinous Maximus is commonly known as your glutes and the glutinous maximus or your glutes are just your butt cheek muscles, your butt muscles. And so when you're thinking about glued. I mean, it has that glued in it. So you wanna imagine what happens if you don't have the glutes? Well, if you were missing your glutes with this X here, if you don't have your glutes, your straight up just gonna be missing your entire but section. And if you're missing your entire but section, you just gonna be straight up shorter. You're gonna be so short because you're missing your whole but section. But if you actually have your glutes with a check mark here, you're just gonna be pretty tall. You're just gonna be taller with your butt section and the butt section. The glute here is really just a methylene group a ch two group. And so, because glutamine actually has the glued in it, we know that it's gonna have its But section is gonna have this extra methylene this extra ch two group. And so it turns out that glutamine is really just branching right off of a spare gene structure. And so glutamine is literally just a spare gene with an extra ch two with an extra gluten some extra but section some extra ch two. And so when we're drawing glutamine structure. We're gonna draw a sparrow, Jean. Exactly. But with an extra ch two. So we'll have one ch to an extra ch two and then we'll have our am I'd group. And so that's exactly what we could see. We can have an AM I group, and essentially, it's exactly the same as a sparrow Jean. Except we have an extra ch two, this extra but section that is missing from disparaging. And so that is it for glutamine structure. And there are a lot of different memory tools that we have to memorize the polar amino acids and will be able to get practice utilizing all of these memory tools in our practice video, so I'll see you guys there.

