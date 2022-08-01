in this video, we're going to begin our discussion on our fourth and final amino acid group, the charged amino acids. So the charged amino acids all have our groups that are electrically charged, but they're not always charged, and it turns out that their charges depends on the pH of the solution that they're sitting in. But we'll talk about the Ph Is and the charges of our groups later on in our course in another video. But for now, in this video, all I want you guys to know is that the charged amino acids are specifically charged at physiological pH, which recall is a pH of about seven. And so this group of charged amino acids can actually be broken up into two smaller subgroups. And so there are two groups of charged amino acids. We have the negatively charged acidic amino acids, as well as the positively charged basic amino acids. And so, over here on the far right, we have a pneumonic to help you guys memorized not only the five charged amino acids, but also how these five charged amino acids can be further categorized into their smaller subgroups. The negatively charged, acidic amino acids, as well as the positively charged basic amino acids. And so this pneumonic is just dragons eat nights riding horses. And so we kind of already knew that right back in the medieval times there were dragons. They were eating nights, riding horses, whatever. And so what you'll see here is that our image is broken up into two parts, and so it's really breaking it up into our smaller categories of the negatively charged acidic amino acids on the left and the positively charged basic amino acids on the right. And so each of these letters here, uh, the capital letters of these words. So the d, the E and the k R N h r representing the one letter amino acid codes for those five charged amino acids. And we have all five of those one letter codes on the left over here. And so, essentially, what you'll see is that the D represents a Spartak acid Theis for glue. Tannic acid. K is for licensing. R is for Argentine and H is for history. And so this means that a spark acid and glue tannic acid are the two negatively charged acidic amino acids. And so looking at this image right over here. Notice that we have a dragon that is shooting fire and acid out of its mouth. And there's nothing positive about a dragon shooting fire and acid out of its mouth. It's clearly negative and so up above. We have a negative sign, and so you can see that the dragons eating things and shooting fired acid out of their mouth is a negative thing. And so that means that Spartak acid and glue tannic acid are negatively charged, acidic amino acids. And the dragon is shooting acid out of its mouth. And that's why they're acidic. Now, looking at our image over here on the right, with the knights riding horses, you could see that we have a night riding a horse, and that is something that is very noble and positive. And so these amino acids here licensing Argentine history in our the positively charged amino acids. And so because these nights and the horses do not shoot fire and acid out of their mouths, that means that they're not acidic, and that must mean that they are basic. And so, if you want, you could even imagine our night carrying a pumpkin spice latte and our horse marching into battle with Cem Ugg boots. So super basic. And so hopefully this will help you guys remember the five charged amino acids and how they could be broken up into the negatively charged amino acids and the positively charged amino acids. And so, in our next lesson video, we're gonna focus specifically on the negatively charged amino acids of a Spartak acid and glue tannic acid. So I'll see you guys in that video.

