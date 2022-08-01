2nd Law of Thermodynamics

in this video, we're gonna review the second law of thermodynamics. So the second law of thermodynamics can be phrased and stated in so many different ways to mean the same thing. And all it's really saying is that 100% efficient energy conversion or transferring all of the energy of one form into a different form is impossible because thermal energy for heat is lost with every energy transfer. And this heat that's lost increases the universal entropy or the entropy of the surroundings. Now the second law of thermodynamics also states that all spontaneous processes increase universal entropy as they proceed towards a state of equilibrium or minimal potential energy. And we'll talk Maura about equilibrium in some of our later videos. Now recall from our previous videos that even though the universe is increasing in entropy, that doesn't mean that local entropy cannot decrease. So local entropy or the entropy of a system that we're focusing on, can decrease as long as it's offset by an increase in universal entropy eat. And that's important to remember so that you guys know that the second law of thermodynamics is not broken. And so if we take a look at our example of the second law of thermodynamics over here on the left, we have a large amount of energy that's available represented by this large arrow. And so notice that at the point of energy conversion that not all of the energy is transferred. So 100% efficient energy conversion is not possible. And so there's a smaller amount of energy that's transferred at the point of energy conversion represented by this dotted line. And so the energy that is not transferred is lost in the form of heat. And so this heat that's lost or this thermal energy that's lost increases the universal entropy and so all spontaneous processes release heat and increase the universal entropy. And we'll talk more about this as we talk about our ex organic and inorganic processes in our next video. So I'll see you guys, then

