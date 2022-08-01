Entropy & Gibbs Free Energy Equation

So here's an equation I know you guys have definitely seen in your previous chemistry courses. And that's the Gibbs Free Energy equation, which expresses the link between changes in entropy, entropy and free energy. And so changes here is shown by a Greek symbol that's known as Delta, shown as a triangle and recall, that just means the final values minus the initial values. And so the Gibbs Free Energy equation is shown here and on the far right. We have Delta s and recall Delta s is the change in entropy of the system. So in this block will just put entropy and recall that entropy is a measure of disorder or randomness. Now T here represents temperature, but specifically, this is temperature and units of Calvin. And this tends to trick up some students because practice problems will give you guys the temperature and Celsius, and you have to be able to convert it into Calvin. So here, let's put that Calvin is equal to the degrees that are given to you and Celsius plus 273.15 So this is a nick way Asian that you guys should be able to know, to make sure your units of temperature are always in Calvin. Now, Delta H here represents the anthill p of the system. It represents the entropy. And so entropy here is, uh, the total energy of the system. So this includes the energy within every chemical bond within every molecule or compound That's part of the system. And so in this block, we can put en therapy. Now, in our last I guess variable over here is, uh, the Gibbs Free Energy represented by Delta G. So this is the change in free energy and free energy is simply the, uh, portion available to do work. So here we can put free energy. So this is on Lee, a small subset of the total energy that is actually available to perform work and by work, in a reaction. Really? All we mean is changing the components, uh, changing the concentrations of components within the system. And so again, we'll talk a lot more about this equation in our later videos. But for now, this is a good summary, and I'll see you guys in the practice problem videos

