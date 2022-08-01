Simple Vs Conjugated Proteins

in this video, we're going to distinguish between simple and conjugated proteins, so the difference between simple and conjugated proteins is actually pretty simple and so simple. Proteins are literally simple because they Onley contain amino acid residues, but they have no other chemical components now. Conjugated proteins, on the other hand, are proteins that, of course, contain amino acid residues because you can't be a protein without having amino acid residues. But conjugated proteins also contain other permanently associated chemical components that are not amino acid residues. And so these other chemical components are called prosthetic groups. And so the definition of prosthetic groups are just tightly bound, non amino acid components or parts of a conjugated protein. And so, in our example, down below, we can distinguish better between the simple and conjugated proteins and on the left. Over here, what we have is an image of an enzyme known as chemo. Trips in and Kimo trips is a pep today's or an enzyme that breaks down the peptide bonds of other proteins, and later in our course, we're gonna talk a lot more details about chemo trips and structure and function. But for now, what I want you guys to know is that kinda trips is an example of a simple protein, and the reason that it is a simple protein is because kinda trips and Onley contains amino acid residues but no other chemical components. And so when we look at Kama trips and structure, we could see that there are Alfa Hillis season here. There are beta pleated sheets. There are loops and beta turns, but we don't see any other sign of other chemical components that are not amino acid residues. And so that's what makes chemo trips in a simple protein. Now, over here on the right notice, we have a hemoglobin protein shown, and we've talked about hemoglobin multiple times and our previous videos. So we know that hemoglobin is a hetero te trimmer or a protein with four, uh, sub units, and so we can see that we have one sub unit over here that is identical to this other sub unit over here. And then we have these other two sub units that are identical to each other, but different than the yellow sub units. And so that's what makes that's what makes hemoglobin a hetero te trimmer and which will notices throughout the hemoglobin structure. There are these discs here, these yellowish discs with a red ball in the middle that looked like a little alien spaceship. And these are not amino acid residues. And we could tell because when we zoom in on it over here, we can see that there are iron atoms in the center. There are all of these cyclic carbon rings, and there are all of these double bonds, and it does not have the typical structure of an amino acid, which means that it is not an amino acid. And because this chemical component that is not an amino acid is associated with the protein that makes it a prosthetic group and more specifically for hemoglobin, this prosthetic group is known as a heem group. Now, later, in our course, we're gonna talk a lot more details about hemoglobin structure and function. But for now, what I want you guys to know is that because hemoglobin has this prosthetic group that is an anonymous no acid chemical that makes hemoglobin a conjugated protein. And there are other proteins out there that contain, uh, non amino acid prosthetic groups like hemoglobin. And so, uh, This concludes our lesson on the difference between simple proteins and conjugated proteins, and in our next practice video will be able to get some practice applying these concepts, so I'll see you guys there.

