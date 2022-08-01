Simple Vs Conjugated Proteins

So now that we know the difference between simple and conjugated proteins, we can talk about the classes of conjugated proteins. And it turns out that there are six main classes of conjugated proteins and these six main classes. They differ by their prosthetic groups. And so, in our example below you'll see we have a table here off the six classes of conjugated proteins. And not that you guys need to memorize all of these classes right now. But throughout our course, we're gonna be talking about enzymes and proteins that fall under each of these classes of conjugated proteins. So it's good to start familiarizing yourself with these classes. And so, for our first class of conjugated protein, what we have are the light bo proteins. We have the lipoproteins. And, of course, the prosthetic group for lipoproteins are just lipids, and an example is lipoprotein light base, and this is an enzyme that's critical and fatty acid metabolism or the breakdown of fats such as triglycerides. And we'll talk about this when we get to fatty acid metabolism later in our course. Now, our second class of congregated proteins are the Glencoe glycoprotein and the glycoprotein prosthetic group is just, Ah, carbo hydrate their carbohydrates and an example is immunoglobulin g or PG, and this is just an antibody, and we'll talk a lot more about antibodies later in our course as well. Now our third class of conjugated proteins are the phosphate proteins. And of course, the prosthetic group is going to be a phosphate group. Okay, and so an example of a fossil protein is fossil protein, fossil protein, phosphor lace one or P P. One. And this enzyme is important and regulating glycogen breakdown, and we'll talk about ITM or later in our course as well. Now, our fourth class of conjugated proteins are the chemo proteins, and the Hema proteins have a prosthetic group of just a heem group, which also contains an Iran poor Ferrin molecule, which we'll talk more details about the same group later in our course as well. And examples are myoglobin and, of course, hemoglobin, which they both have heem prosthetic groups. And so we'll talk more again about myoglobin and hemoglobin later on. In our course now, our fifth class of conjugated proteins is going to be our flavor, so proteins and our flavor of proteins have prosthetic groups of just Flavin nucleotides, for example, F. A. D. And so our example of a flavor protein is sucks. Innate di hydrogen ease. And we'll talk about this enzyme or when we talk about the citric acid cycle and the electron transport chain later in our course. And then our last class of congregated protein is going to be our metallic oh proteins and our metallic proteins have prosthetic groups of just metals. So what you see here is that we have a bunch of metals listed like, for example, iron zinc, calcium, Molly, Denham, copper. And so all of these medals. Here are examples of prosthetic groups of metallic proteins and examples. Uh, include Farrington alcohol di hydrogen is Cal module in Dina, Dina, nitrogenous and Plast. Oh, scion and and so we'll be talking about different metallic protein throughout our course as well. So again, just try to familiarize yourself with these classes that air here and there, prosthetic groups, and we will talk about these enzymes throughout our course. So this concludes our lesson on the classes of conjugated proteins, and we'll get a little bit of practice and our next video, so I'll see you guys there

