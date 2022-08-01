Electrostatic and Metal Ion Catalysis

All right. So now we're moving on to our third main type of enzyme catalysis, which is metal ion catalysis and with metal ion catalysis. The enzyme indirectly forms electrostatic bonds with the transition state via its metal ion co factors. And so metal ion catalysis is really just a type of electrostatic catalysis where the interactions formed between the metal ion co. Factors and the substrates. And this can of course, orient substrates in the appropriate way and or stabilize the transition state, which will both allow the entire reaction to proceed at a faster rate and so down below. In our example, we're going to take a look at the Dhi Qar box elation of a substrate via metal ion catalysis. And our substrate is this molecule that's down below and notice that our enzyme, which is the red structure, is utilizing a copper metal ion co factor, and the amino acids in the active site of the enzyme are not directly interacting with the substrate. Instead, they interact with the copper metal ion co factor, and the copper metal ion co. Factor is the one that directly interacts with the substrate. And so you can see in this example here, This copper Adam is stabilizing these negative charges in the oxygen atoms, and so you can see the reaction mechanisms for this reaction. And essentially, what's happening is this portion of the molecule here is being removed as a CEO to molecule. And that generates this immolate molecule here, which is just the carbon carbon double bond with an oxygen branching off. And notice that the copper metal ion co. Factor is still continuously forming these electrostatic interactions with the substrate to stabilize again. These negative charges in the oxygen atoms and that allows the reaction to proceed at a faster rate. And so you can see the rest of the reaction mechanism here allows for the pro nation of this double bond here, and that generates this key tone, which is just a carbonnel group, with two are groups branching off. And so essentially the main take away of this video is that metal ion catalysis differs from electrostatic catalysis and that electrostatic catalysis enzymes directly interact with substrate. But with metal ion catalysis on the other hand, enzymes indirectly interact with substrate via the metal ion co factor. And so that concludes. Our lesson on metal ion catalysis. And in our next lesson video, we'll move on to our fourth main type of enzyme catalysis, which is CO Vaillant catalysis. So I'll see you guys there.

