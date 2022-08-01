Electrostatic and Metal Ion Catalysis

So at this point, we know that there are four main types of enzyme catalysis, and we already covered the very first one, which is general acid based catalysis. And so in this video, we're gonna move on to our second main type, which is electrostatic ca Tallis, ISS. And so, in our last lesson video, we said that the charges on a molecule can destabilize that molecule. And so, through electrostatic Catala, sis enzymes are able to directly stabilize charges in the transition state. And they do that by forming electro static non co violent interactions with the transition state. And so enzymes can take very specific amino acids and position them perfectly in the active site so that those amino acids can directly form electrostatic bonds with the transition state and that stabilizes the transition state and allows the entire reaction to occur faster and so down below. In our example of electrostatic catalysis, this big red thing right over here is our enzyme. And of course, our enzyme has very specific amino acids positioned in the active site. So notice that we have an Asper Tate amino acid here. Listen, over here, Argentine at this position and glutamate over here. And these are some of our charged amino acids. And so these specific amino acids are positioned such in such a way that they're able to form electrostatic interactions with the transition state. And our transition state is this distorted molecule here, which is unstable. And, of course, stabilizing The transition state will allow the entire reaction to occur faster. And so that concludes. Our lesson on electrostatic Potala, sis, and the main take away here is that enzymes are able to directly form these electrostatic interactions with the transition state. And so, in our next lesson video, we'll talk about metal ion ca Talese's so I'll see you guys in that video.

Hide transcripts