Step 4: Compare the structures and ionizable groups of the amino acids. Arginine has a basic side chain, which contributes to a higher pI. Aspartic acid has an acidic side chain, leading to a lower pI. Tyrosine has a phenolic group, which is less acidic than Aspartic acid but still contributes to a moderate pI. Glutamine has an amide group, which does not ionize significantly, resulting in a neutral pI.