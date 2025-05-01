Step 2: Recall the pKa values of the functional groups in alanine. The amino group typically has a pKa around 9.5, and the carboxyl group has a pKa around 2.1. At a pH higher than the pKa of a group, the group tends to lose a proton (deprotonated state). At a pH lower than the pKa, the group tends to retain a proton (protonated state).