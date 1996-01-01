Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Biochemistry8. Protein Function Glycogen Phosphorylase
Multiple Choice

Glycogen phosphorylase is an enzyme involved in glycogen metabolism that's regulated by phosphorylation. Phosphorylation on serine residues results in more enzyme activity, while the dephosphorylated enzyme has little to no activity. What result would you expect on activity if the serine residues that served as phosphorylation sites on glycogen phosphorylase were mutated to aspartate residues?

30
4:37m

Watch next

Master Glycogen Phosphorylase with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
04:37
Glycogen Phosphorylase
Jason Amores Sumpter
70
04:16
Glycogen Phosphorylase
Jason Amores Sumpter
41
08:15
Glycogen Phosphorylase
Jason Amores Sumpter
33
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.